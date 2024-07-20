Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 41,369 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,369 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,639,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %

PKG traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.21. The company had a trading volume of 802,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,311. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $135.10 and a 12 month high of $194.42.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

