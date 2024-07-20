KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $950.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded KLA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $771.65.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $762.55 on Tuesday. KLA has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $805.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $707.70. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $627,399,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

