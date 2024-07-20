Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Dragonfly Energy worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance
DFLI opened at $0.83 on Friday. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.79.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.
