Kyverna Therapeutics’ (KYTX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kyverna Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of KYTX opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $35.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($12.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. StemPoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,968,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

