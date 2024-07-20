Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.70) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.31) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.75) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 300 ($3.89) to GBX 275 ($3.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 285.80 ($3.71).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 226.90 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 243.55. The company has a market cap of £13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,241.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.10 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 259 ($3.36).

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £2,430.78 ($3,152.35). In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman bought 7,978 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 251 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,024.78 ($25,969.11). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 957 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £2,430.78 ($3,152.35). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,698. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

