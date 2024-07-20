LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Shares Down 0.9%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.37. 1,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

LifeMD Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19.

LifeMD Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.5547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

