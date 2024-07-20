Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Holdings Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 613,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,321 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LINC. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LINC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LINC stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $103.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

