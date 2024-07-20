Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $270.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $259.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $309.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.46 and its 200 day moving average is $245.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total transaction of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,938 shares of company stock worth $2,545,503 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 12.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,018,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.