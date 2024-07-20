Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives C$1.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.58.

LGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price objective on Logan Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank raised Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Logan Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Logan Energy

Logan Energy Price Performance

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy stock opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.86. Logan Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.24.

(Get Free Report

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.