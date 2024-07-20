London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Trading Down 0.2%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $122.00 and last traded at $122.00. Approximately 1,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.25.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average is $116.60.
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
