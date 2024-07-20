Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys New Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 294,474 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $406,934,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after buying an additional 982,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,987,000 after buying an additional 796,386 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,249,000 after buying an additional 731,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 915.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.40. 1,862,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,225. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.77.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

