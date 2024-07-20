Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $29.96 Million Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,499 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.39% of BellRing Brands worth $29,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,941. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.93. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

