Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $27.16 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. CICC Research began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.30. 1,370,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,656. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.62.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.