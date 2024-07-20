Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New $23.26 Million Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,263,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xylem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 36.0% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 223,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,044 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 284,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% in the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.49. 1,038,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,878. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

