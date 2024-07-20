Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 2,696 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Argus cut their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,909. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.