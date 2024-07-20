Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes $22.94 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,937,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.17% of US Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in US Foods by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in US Foods by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 55,554 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 4,441.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in US Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,828,000 after acquiring an additional 46,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.24. 1,268,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,628. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.66 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

