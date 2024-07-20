Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 126,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Republic Services by 424.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,918 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,091,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Republic Services by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,058,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,545,000 after acquiring an additional 145,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $203.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,342. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $206.54. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

