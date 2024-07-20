Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $430,090,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $337,463,000 after purchasing an additional 194,070 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.52. 2,739,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

