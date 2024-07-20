Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.71. Approximately 9,312,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 32,085,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 227,908 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,488,000 after buying an additional 195,519 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after buying an additional 9,175,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

