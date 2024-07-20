Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.20

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $12.59. Luxfer shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 117,560 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Luxfer by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 466.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

