Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Trading Down 5.7%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 851,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,972,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,099.82% and a negative return on equity of 77.34%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $15,720,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,829 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

