M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.95

Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.95 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48). M.T.I Wireless Edge shares last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 325,105 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a report on Monday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of £35.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.35.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

