Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Price Performance

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.10.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $190,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,486,213.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $425,012.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,928. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CART. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $87,508,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $78,674,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $31,109,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $28,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.