Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.81.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRO opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 52.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 9.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.