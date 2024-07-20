Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Holdings Lifted by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises about 4.8% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.09% of Markel Group worth $18,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Markel Group stock traded down $39.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,573.40. 41,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,593.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,517.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. TD Cowen began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,597.67.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

