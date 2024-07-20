Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $665.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $660.00 to $665.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $559.25 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $559.49 and a 200 day moving average of $561.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3,838.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 18,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

