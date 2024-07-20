Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 0.4%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.42 and last traded at $67.64. Approximately 2,956,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 12,668,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,131.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $64,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $342,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,131.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,255,235. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tlwm lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.