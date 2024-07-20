Matthew John Kurtenbach Sells 9,000 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 9,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,055.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew John Kurtenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of Daktronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $123,348.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 269 shares of Daktronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $3,725.65.

On Monday, July 1st, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 857 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $11,912.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $14.15 on Friday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $655.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,508,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,482,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,448,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,240,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

