McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $297.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.82.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $257.33 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.13. The stock has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

