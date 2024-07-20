MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.72. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
