Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 421,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 242,211 shares.The stock last traded at $8.26 and had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MERC shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $553.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

