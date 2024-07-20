MetFi (METFI) Price Tops $0.66

MetFi (METFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, MetFi has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a market capitalization of $75.12 million and $441,047.19 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetFi Profile

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

MetFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 497,614,460 with 117,619,851 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.64561838 USD and is down -17.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $710,446.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

