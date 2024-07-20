Methanex Co. (MEOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Methanex has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% annually over the last three years. Methanex has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methanex to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Methanex has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $56.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.50 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

