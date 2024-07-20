Methanex Co. (MX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 30th

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.253 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Methanex stock opened at C$68.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07. Methanex has a 52 week low of C$53.00 and a 52 week high of C$74.25.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.1736234 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total value of C$72,160.00. In related news, Director Xiaoping Yang sold 500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.90, for a total transaction of C$27,450.00. Also, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total value of C$72,160.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,788 shares of company stock worth $393,921 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

