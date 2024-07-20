M&G Plc Acquires New Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.4 %

AMAT traded down $7.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.26. 6,517,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,802. The firm has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.53 and a 200 day moving average of $203.65.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

