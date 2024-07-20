M&G Plc Buys New Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 164,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMAR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,390 shares of company stock worth $1,484,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. 2,143,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,107. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

