M&G Plc Invests $1.97 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,227,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,945. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.80.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

