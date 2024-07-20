M&G Plc Invests $129.39 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 765,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,388,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares in the company, valued at $11,987,516.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,552,835 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,195,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,247,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

