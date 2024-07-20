M&G Plc Invests $239.71 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 484,269 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $239,713,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of M&G Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.05% of UnitedHealth Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 58,399 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 263,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $130,451,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 19,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $24,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $565.33. 4,290,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,386,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $581.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.00. The company has a market cap of $520.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

