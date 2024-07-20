M&G Plc Invests $5.73 Million in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,714,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Hess by 774.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 522,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,351,000 after purchasing an additional 462,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Hess by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 434,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,659,000 after purchasing an additional 403,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

NYSE HES traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $152.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,122. The company has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $131.61 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

