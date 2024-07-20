M&G Plc Invests $62.02 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 122,801 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,015,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,855 shares of company stock valued at $16,063,203 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $551.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $510.98 and its 200 day moving average is $531.86. The firm has a market cap of $244.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

