M&G Plc Invests $8.02 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 534,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,000. M&G Plc owned about 0.10% of First Horizon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 64,749 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in First Horizon by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 200,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,661,000 after buying an additional 2,276,977 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in First Horizon by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,340,000 after buying an additional 4,434,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 7,818,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,723. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.