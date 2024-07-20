M&G Plc Invests $90.95 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 156,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,951,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 247,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,708,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 20,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,182. The company has a 50 day moving average of $565.05 and a 200 day moving average of $564.31. The stock has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

