M&G Plc Makes New $7.79 Million Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 40,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Susquehanna cut their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
