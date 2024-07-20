M&G Plc Makes New $77.76 Million Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

M&G Plc bought a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,990,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,760,000. M&G Plc owned approximately 2.38% of Autohome at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autohome by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,574 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Autohome by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,695,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,093,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 119,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after buying an additional 160,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,487,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.22. 697,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $34.10.

Autohome Announces Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Autohome had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

