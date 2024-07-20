M&G Plc Makes New Investment in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

M&G Plc acquired a new position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,000. M&G Plc owned 0.45% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after acquiring an additional 399,854 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in ACM Research by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,839 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 186,754 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 130,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 59,749 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACM Research by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jian Wang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $662,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,947,355.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,329 shares of company stock worth $5,440,934. Corporate insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Price Performance

Shares of ACM Research stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,613. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. Analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

