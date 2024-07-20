M&G Plc Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 259,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Garmin by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 8.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Garmin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE GRMN traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $170.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,679. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.43 and its 200 day moving average is $147.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $175.01.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

