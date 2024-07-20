M&G Plc Makes New Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth about $4,960,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in MSA Safety by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,382,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in MSA Safety by 35.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 122,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after acquiring an additional 32,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,944,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.34. The company had a trading volume of 152,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.26 and a 200 day moving average of $181.86. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.35 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.51.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

