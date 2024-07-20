M&G Plc Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,575,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,087,000. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.9% of M&G Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 169,574.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,835,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,245,000 after buying an additional 1,834,796 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 598.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.3% in the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.29. 13,775,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,171,430. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $281.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

