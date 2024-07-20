M&G Plc Purchases New Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,384,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,768,000. V.F. comprises 1.2% of M&G Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. M&G Plc owned 3.44% of V.F. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,059,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,646,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after buying an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in V.F. by 559.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,113,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after buying an additional 944,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,727,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

